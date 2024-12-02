Ad blockers on the rise in the Nordics

The ad blocking user rate was 39% in Sweden, followed by Denmark (37%), Norway (34%) and Finland (34%), according to a survey by Audience Project, a European marketing research and technology company, emarketer.com reports.

The respondents in the 15-25 age range were the most likely to use an ad blocker. Sweden is on the top of the list at 59% of internet users in that age group, followed by Denmark (55%), Finland (53%) and Norway (49%). Overall, 54% of 15 to 25-year-old internet users from the region said they used ad blocking software in February 2016.

Audience Project’s research showed that one-quarter of respondents in each Nordic country used an ad blocker on a desktop or laptop, with this share rising to 34% among internet users in Sweden.

Three in 10 internet users in the Nordic region used an ad blocker on a computer in February 2016, compared with 9% for tablets and 8% for mobile phones.