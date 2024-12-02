Acuant to provide identity verification to real estate digital platform

Noodig is deploying Acuant AssureID’s mobile solution so users can provide biometric and alphanumeric data contained in identity documents for authentication. The deployment enables IDs to be immediately captured and authenticated, creates a data log, which allows sellers to know who was in their home at any given time.

The company’s platform directly connects prospective home sellers and buyers, seeking to boost the home purchasing process by empowering individuals to create secure transactions.

Acuant has recently integrated AssureID with the Experian CrossCore platform, among several other reseller partnerships.