Acuant offers identity verification solutions to combat ecommerce fraud

One of retailer’s concern for ecommerce fraud is identity theft. Areas of particular concern are the sharp rise in card-not-present (CNP) and mobile commerce fraud. As such, Acuants AcuFill technology for digital ID capture, Assure ID for document verification, and Facial Recognition Match (FRM) for biometric-powered identity verification work together in order to provide secure authentication measures. This will help retailers manage risk, and verify that customers are who they claim to be.

With Assure ID, merchants can verify that the identification document is authentic. Using Acuants FRM technology, they further validate that the customer is the person in the document, as they compare facial biometrics from a liveness-tested selfie to the identity document. Acuants platform enables a streamlined workflow for shoppers while reducing the risk of fraud from identity theft.