Acuant, Experian to merge document verification with fraud prevention

Acuants AssureID utilises machine learning, as well as facial recognition technology via selfie, to identify individuals using photo-based government-issued IDs such as a drivers license or a passport.

This integration allows public sector institutions to extract biometric and alphanumeric data contained in each document and perform more than 50 unique security tests to detect fraudulent versions. The solution analyses these data points and screens them against an identity document library.

Combining Acuants document verification with Experians risk analytics and verification tools allows public sector institutions to comply with the June 2017 National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication on Digital Identity Guidelines. Additionally, the solution enables public sector institutions to use multiple strategies to verify identities.