actyv.ai partners with RATNAAFIN





Service levels and costs in a supply chain ecosystem will be optimised by technologically enabled solutions. The firm belief in a collaborative approach shared by actyv.ai and RATNAAFIN will guarantee the delivery of a unique customer experience.

The primary objective of RATNAAFIN is to facilitate seamless and responsible credit to the business-to-business (B2B) ecosystem and to take part in their expansion.

actyv.ai is an artificial intelligence-powered enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform with integrated insurance and business to business (B2B) Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) that is reshaping the global B2B supply chain by facilitating smoother and quicker business transactions. actyv.ai helps businesses, vendors, distributors, and retailers grow through partnerships with financial institutions. The different product categories on the platform are actyv Go, actyv Score, actyv PayLater, actyv Insure, actyv Invest, and actyv Discover.

RATNAAFIN is an NBFC in lending, insurance broking, and other financial services. The company's experts from various fields provide valued clients with financial advice on everything from home loans to corporate loans to financing for the Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME) sector.





Embedded B2B payments

Embedded finance is currently the status quo in the business to consumer (B2C) market, with a number of embedded finance players assisting brands in delivering complementary products within the same user experience.Unfortunately, the B2B market is much later to adopt embedded finance than its B2C counterpart. The truth is that marketplaces and platforms haven't yet been able to fully satisfy businesses' needs for accounts payable and receivable in one location.











B2B payments are much more complicated, and the market there is dispersed. But those who are successful in reducing the complexity into a straightforward, seamless experience are probably going to prevail in this expanding market.

Embedded finance offers a chance to provide customers with a frictionless experience, giving them relevant financial services or payment options just when they need them, whether they are B2C or B2B customers. Businesses may gain from this in a variety of ways, including the opportunity to provide customers with value-added services.





B2B BNPL payments

B2B payments are, in a sense, the original BNPL. The majority of B2B transactions are conducted on net terms of 30, 60, or 90 days, with the understanding that the services will be paid for within the specified time frame. Typically, payments are made online, through salespeople, and internationally. Flexibility in cash flow is the most crucial factor in respecting payment terms from a business standpoint.

BNPL, an embedded payment method that enables consumers to shop instantly with pre-arranged credit and payment terms, is a growing consumer phenomenon.Even though the same mechanisms may not yet be widely used in the B2B sector, businesses can benefit from implementing the BNPL principle. B2B marketplaces, for instance, can compete with and outperform buyers' other purchasing options by integrating cutting-edge finance options during the checkout process, such as the ability to pay later or with better credit terms.

BNPL has played a significant role in revolutionising consumer finance options, so it only makes sense that the same change will soon affect business-focused finance.