ActiveCampaign boosts payments functionality via native integrations with Stripe and PayPal

These new integrations add to ActiveCampaign's App Ecosystem with over 300 apps and integrations, empowering customers in the ecommerce, retail and technology verticals to create personalized experiences.

Businesses can now connect their Stripe or PayPal accounts to ActiveCampaign through native integrations, and use payer data to orchestrate customer experiences based on real-time billing events and transactions.

Customers can now trigger automations when an order is created, when a payment fails, or when a charge is successful or failed — or set automated and personalized follow ups to engage customer post-purchase.

With over 70% of ActiveCampaign customers using integrations from the App Ecosystem, the Stripe and PayPal integrations further enable customers to personalize tech stacks that make the most sense for their business.