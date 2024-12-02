Activa launches online insurance system for customers





The online system is in three parts – 1. An Online Portal (www.activa-ghana.com), 2. A USSD Code (*713*313#) and 3. A Mobile App – Activa Insurance. Via these media, customers will be able to purchase insurance policies including motor, travel, home and personal accident insurance directly online without any human intervention.





The company aims to make purchasing insurance easy and simple for the customer. Activa Online gives a 360 degrees access to insurance. Customers can get quotes, purchase insurance, make payments online and receive insurance documentation at the click of a button with access to instant claims management service.





Another facet of the Activa Online Platforms is the Insurance Premium Finance feature, which allows customers to access finance for the immediate payment of premiums in line with the National Insurance Commission’s No Premium No Cover directive.