Action Fraud warns customers after TV Licence fraud attack

The agency suggested that in December 2018, it received 200 crime reports, with victims reporting a total loss of GBP 233,455. Moreover, reports made to Action Fraud show that fraudsters are sending out fake TV Licence emails regarding refunds and payment issues to people across the UK. The emails use terms as ‘correct your licensing information’, ‘billing information updates’, and ‘renew now’ to make people click on the link within the email.

However, this wave of TV Licensing phishing emails are part of larger fraud. As part of the scam, the victim will receive a phone call from the fraudster who will claim to be from the fraud department of the victim’s bank. Upon suggesting that the victim’s account has been compromised, possibly by a phishing scam, the fraudster will convince them that they need to transfer their money to a new ‘safe account’.