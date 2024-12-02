Actel partners SLA Mobile for direct operator billing to their clients

As SLA Mobile has recently introduced direct operator billing (DOB) functionalities to Zain Group in the Middle East, this partnership is set to enable Actel to bring DOB to Zain subscribers for their list of digital and virtual goods merchants.

Actel has a client base of approximately 300 customers including media companies, content owners and distributors, publishing companies and advertising agencies. Actel’s client base is set to have access to connect to Zain users through the DOB mobile payment solution. DOB also known as carrier billing, enables the user to purchase digital and virtual content and charge the purchase direct to their mobile phone bill or use their prepaid credit.

In recent news, SLA Mobile has partnered with Infobip, a mobile messaging and mobile payments provider, to bring DOB to Zain subscribers for their list of digital and virtual goods merchants.