ACS to streamline its services via ACI's UP Retail Payments solution

Therefore, ACS, a long-time ACI customer that provides IT services and payments solutions for the telecoms, media, transport, and retail companies across the region, plans to boost its card and digital payments capabilities via ACI’s UP Retail Payments.

Consequently, the integration will bridge the features and functionalities of its current IT system with next-generation payment-enabling capabilities, IT Web stated.

Overall, the UP Framework behind UP Retail Payments will allow ACS and its customers to drive new revenue by delivering products and services that meet the growing market and customer demands.