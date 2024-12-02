acrevis Bank launches Debit Mastercard

The Debit Mastercard, which replaces the Maestro card and covers all its functions, also offers new options for paying in shops and on the Internet. Customers can pay online with the new acrevis Debit Mastercard, store their card details with subscription services or use them to reserve hotels. The previous functions of the Maestro card, such as worldwide cash withdrawals and contactless payments in shops, will be retained. The Debit Mastercard also offers transparency and cost control of expenses, as the payments are debited directly from the bank account.

According to an acrevis Bank representative, this launch is responding to the increasing demand for digital, contactless and mobile payment methods. The cards are exchanged at acrevis Bank in instalments. The new Debit Mastercards will be automatically sent to the existing holders of the acrevis Maestro card between November 2021 and summer 2022. The mobile payment method Samsung Pay is available immediately, with other providers such as Apple Pay to follow in 2022.