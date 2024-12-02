acquiring.com to provide merchant services to Yourpay

Yourpay has a large merchant base, with customers in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Poland. Transacting in over 100 currencies and settling in 14, acquiring.com will help Yourpay’s merchants to expand in new international markets.

acquiring.com employs AI-based risk management and an online reporting system; their process of decisions and on-boarding will allow Yourpay’s clients to start accepting transactions without delay. The company has also deployed instant MID functionality to streamline merchant acquisition.

Earlier in April 2019, Secure Trading has signed an agreement with Verdi Media to become its payment gateway and acquiring platform.