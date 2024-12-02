acquiring.com, Kyte Global team up for solutions for gaming merchants

According to the agreement, the partnership will provide introductions between Kyte’s clients and acquiring.com, which will offer merchants the acquiring.com’s acquiring solutions.

Kyte is accredited by the Malta Gaming Authority of Malta as System and Compliance Auditors and has a number of clients in the gaming sector.

From an acquiring perspective, acquiring.com supports a number of key features for gaming merchants, including Dynamic Currency Conversion, 22 alternative and local payment methods, settlement in 14 currencies and low-cost payouts.

Earlier in November 2018, acquiring.com announced a new partnership with Cybertonica, a UK-based fraud prevention and payment risk management company.