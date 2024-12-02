acquiring.com implements Cybertonicas fraud, risk management technology

As part of the agreement, acquiring.com’s payment solutions will be bolstered by Cybertonica’s GoFrictionless product, a multi-factor cloud-based artificial intelligence and machine learning system that is aimed to empower acquiring.com’s clients to increase the share of accepted transactions at no additional risk, meanwhile reducing the cost of fraud and lowering chargeback rates.

In addition, Cybertonica’s cloud-based platform complies both the GDPR and PSD2 requirements for tomorrow’s payment world. It provides accurate authentication in less than a second, reducing declines of a traditional rule-based system while providing insights to customer behaviour and risk that increase conversion and provide updates and alerts through the customised dashboard.

Earlier in November 2018, Wir-Wetten has announced that it finalised the integration of its Austrian platform with Secure Trading Limited and acquiring.com, both part of Secure Trading Group.