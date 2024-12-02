Acquirer Systems approved as a Certification Service Provider to US merchants

In other words, Acquirer Systems meets the requirements outlined in the payment system in its D-Payment Application Specification (D-PAS) for its customers in the US, Canada, Mexico and Caribbean.

Therefore, merchants, VARs, acquirers and payment processors in the US can now use Acquirer Systems’ Certification Service to certify for the acceptance of Discover branded cards. Acquirer Systems has designed an enhanced cloud-based certification service. The Acquirer Systems cloud-based Certification Service supports Discover-approved third-party test tools alongside Acquirer Systems’ own approved terminal test solution SCIMatix.

Founded in 1997, Acquirer Systems provides enterprise test and validation software for the payments industry. Acquirer Systems’ clients include institutions such as Bank of America, First Data, TSYS, Elavon, SwissCard and Standard Bank of South Africa, among others.