Following the collaboration with MultiPay Global Solutions, Acquired.com is enabled to provide merchants with a simplified in-person payment option, with MultiPay’s hardware solutions integrating into their existing solutions in a hassle-free manner.





In-person payment card terminals and what they mean for Acquired.com

The newly announced offering is believed to help enhance Acquired.com’s payment system with the addition of a sophisticated hardware option, thus looking to enable merchants to further simplify their settlement process, expand their reach, and increase sales.

Commenting on the launch, David Maisey, CEO, MultiPay Global Solutions stated that the company’s mission is that of simplifying and delivering better payment experiences for merchants and consumers alike. As per their statement, the partnership with Acquired.com is thought to improve their solution with the addition of a ‘streamlined’ in-person payment option, which is set to enable merchants with increased freedom and control, while also helping reduce costs and deliver an improved customer experience.

Adding on this, Delia Pedersoli, COO, MultiPay Global Solutions advised that whether in a physical store or online, customers nowadays expect transactions to be quick and hassle-free, no matter their chosen payment method, and the company’s bespoke solution aims to keep pace with the constantly changing needs of customers. The collaboration with Acquired.com is set to provide the company with a system for merchants that offers their customers a complete range of payment options that help expand their reach and increase sales conversions.











Based on the information detailed in the press release, as Acquired.com is looking to expand its portfolio in the UK with data-driven, customised payment solutions, the partnership with MultiPay is set to enable the company to offer cardholder present hardware to existing and future customers alike.

Overall, the collaboration between the two companies will bring merchants an extensive payment processing solution that looks to maximise revenue opportunities, improve efficiency, and simplify transactions. As Acquired.com is expanding its reach in markets of the likes of retail and ticketing, the collaboration is believed to help deliver an end-to-end solution for businesses that take payments both in-person and online.

When commenting on the news, Grant Evans, Head of Partnerships at Acquired.com advised that the MultiPay partnership compliments the company’s online and Open Banking payment solutions, providing customers with a ‘seamless’ cardholder present point of sale solution. As per their statement, similar to Acquired.com’s platform, MultiPay offers a single payment gateway for all transactions, helping direct payments to multiple acquirer destinations, aiming to simplify the entire process together with reconciliation.





Acquired.com, MultiPay Global Solutions strategy and offering

A UK-based payments specialist, Acquired.com provides tailored payment processing and digital banking solutions, with its payment solutions built to overcome the challenges associated with processing, collecting, and remitting payments. Its platform offers full payment lifecycle management, together with collections via card and Open Banking, expedited payments, and digital banking. Furthermore, the company is an FCA-regulated business, and EMD Agent, and is licenced as a Payment Initiation Service Provider.

A payments technology company, the MultiPay Group looks to enable large merchants worldwide to accept any payment, at any place. The company’s all-in-one agnostic payment solution combines an API that acts as a single point of integration between a payment method and an acquirer, whereas its gateway works across payment channels in all sectors including retail, hospitality, travel, and transportation.