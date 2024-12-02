



This investment follows three years of strong revenue growth for the payments platform, which specialises in recurring commerce. Acquired.com has established partnerships with major clients, including Zopa Bank, Abound, and Flutterwave, underscoring its market presence and credibility.











The new financing will enable Acquired.com to invest further in its workforce and improve its four core payment offerings: card processing, direct debit, Pay by Bank, and real-time payments. This strategic injection of capital aims to bolster the company’s growth and innovation as it continues to develop solutions in the payments sector.

Acquired.com provides businesses with a comprehensive platform for managing digital payments through a single integration and commercial relationship. The company is part of Quint, a fintech group focused on solving key challenges in payments and credit.





The rise of recurring payments in the subscription economy

The payments industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, largely driven by the rapid digitalisation of commerce and the increasing popularity of ecommerce platforms. As consumers increasingly turn to online shopping, the demand for efficient and secure payment solutions has surged. This shift has led to the emergence of innovative payment technologies, enabling businesses to improve customer experiences through simpler checkout processes and flexible payment options.

One notable trend in the payments landscape is the rise of recurring payments, which cater to the growing subscription economy. Businesses across various sectors, from streaming services to SaaS providers, are adopting recurring billing models to foster customer loyalty and ensure consistent revenue streams. This shift not only simplifies the payment process for consumers but also enables businesses to predict cash flow more accurately, making it an attractive option for many.

In addition to recurring payments, there is an increasing demand for seamless payment solutions that offer convenience and security. Consumers expect frictionless experiences, whether they are making one-time purchases or managing subscriptions. As a result, payment providers are focusing on developing integrated solutions that support various payment methods, such as digital wallets, direct debits, and real-time payments. This emphasis on convenience is reshaping the payments industry, driving companies to innovate continually and meet evolving consumer expectations.