Acquired.com launches Hosted Checkout solution

The service seeks to equip merchants with the ability to provide all major payment methods, including Open Banking payments, through a single integration.





Acquired.com’s Hosted Checkout solution and Open Banking payments

A pre-built, highly customisable, and quick-to-deploy solution, Hosted Checkout is set to enable merchants to accept credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Open Banking payments through a single integration. The solution seeks to address the financial and operational difficulties faced by merchants undertaking multiple integrations to offer different payment methods to their customers.

For merchants seeking to integrate Apple Pay and Google Pay, Acquired.com’s Hosted Checkout helps eliminate the need to create a developer account and apply to Apple and Google directly, as well as simplifies the technical aspect of integration. Traditionally, integrating an Open Banking solution involves collaborating with a different provider than a business card payment processor, and Hosted Checkout enables merchants to adopt Open Banking payments in an easy manner, through Acquired.com’s own solution. Apart from the benefits of a single integration to gain access to all major payment methods, Acquired.com’s Hosted Checkout solution brings forth several other benefits, namely customisation options and Open Banking adoption.











When talking about customisation options, the solution has been built with easy configuration and customisation features, including the ability to enable or disable different payment methods without coding. Furthermore, it includes various customisable design features, allowing merchants to align the Hosted Checkout branding and colours to match the look and feel of their website, thus creating a consistent brand experience.

In the context of Open Banking adoption, Hosted Checkout offers Open Banking payments alongside cards and digital wallets in a single checkout. Currently, traditional payment methods dwarf the usage of Open Banking alternatives, and committing to an Open Banking integration without the assurance of customer adoption comes as a financial risk that a multitude of merchants are reluctant to undertake. The solution seeks to address these concerns by enabling the inclusion of Open Banking payments alongside traditional payment methods, which empowers customers with varied payment choices while freeing merchants of the burden of an added time-consuming integration process for a new payment method.

Commenting on the launch, Mark Johnson, Commercial Director, Acquired.com said that they believe the Hosted Checkout solution helps solve a key challenge for merchants looking to offer customers a variety of payment methods free of time-consuming integrations.

Adding on this, Jamie Lynch, Product Manager at Acquired.com advised that Hosted Checkout provides businesses with freedom and flexibility in the payment methods they offer and the look and feel of their checkout. What is more, the company considers that the solution can help drive Open Banking adoption for merchants in varied sectors and support consumer uptake with minimal integration hassle.