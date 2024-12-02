Acquired.com adds API driven faster payments to their platform

The solution is available as an independent API or as an added service in the Acquired.com environment, adding pay out capability to the platform, which will enable Acquired.com customers to have a single platform for their payments.

The solution helps to push funds to customers’ account and receive real-time confirmation that the money is on its way, all via an API call. This enables Acquired.com customers to trigger an email or text alert to notify their customers’ that funds will be arriving shortly.

Acquired.com’s customers will also be able to identify payment failures and return faster responses. In addition, the Acquired.com Hub (Acquired.com’s backend administration and reporting portal) gives customers a complete view of the payment lifecycle, view both the initial pay out and the associated repayment through our platform.