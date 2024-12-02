Acquired.com adds API driven Faster Payments to payments platform

Acquired.com has added an API driven Faster Payments solution that will allow businesses to pay out to customers (and accounts payable) in a matter of seconds, report back on the outcome as successful, pending or unsuccessful - something legacy solutions cannot achieve.

The solution is available as an independent API or as an added service in the Acquired.com environment, adding pay out capability to the platform will enable Acquired.com customers to have a single platform for their payments.

Once integrated, the Acquired.com platform with the new Faster Payments features gives customers a combined solution to facilitate instant pay outs and collect funds from a customer using just one platform.