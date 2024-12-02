Aconite unveils HCE and Tokenization support

Enhancements to existing Aconite products enable the features needed for issuers to operate an HCE and token-enabled service, including real-time data preparation, distributed EMV transaction processing, remote CVM management and mapping risk scores to card/token profiles.

Aconite helps card issuers, processors, retailers, payments service providers and transit authorities minimize their EMV migration risks and maximize the return on their EMV investment. The company operates in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

In April 2013, Aconite had been selected by a European processor for Aconite’s Mobile Application Manager (MoAM) to support their mobile scripting needs.