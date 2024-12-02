Aconite technology enables Greek NFC payment launch

First Data Hellas has selected Aconites Smart EMV Manager, which includes an EMV Scripting engine, to enable remote over-the-air management of the settings within the Visa mobile payWave EMV application installed in a custom SIM. The Aconite solution has been deployed alongside the First Data host system and linked into the Visa Mobile Gateway in order to provide this remote management functionality.

With secure element (SE) and trusted service manager (TSM)-based deployments in place, Aconite is now providing support for host card emulation (HCE) and tokenisation models.

Aconite delivers software solutions for managing smart cards and mobiles to issuers and processors. The company operates in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

In recent news, Aconite has unveiled its support for the mobile payment infrastructure based on Host Card Emulation (HCE) and Tokenization.