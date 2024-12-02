Aconite Technology, Discovery Bank to launch debit, credit card

This initiative is part of the challenger bank’s expansion from a predominantly insurance-based business to a fully-fledged banking provider regulated by South Africa’s Reserve Bank.

Aconite Technology has provided Aconite Payment Application Manager for EMV card issuing, card lifecycle, and key management, Aconite PIN Manager for electronic PIN capture and distribution and Aconite EMV Transaction Manager for EMV transaction authentication and post-issuance control of EMV cards, including PIN changes and risk management.