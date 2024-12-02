ACI`s UP Framework to power TransferWise global network

ACI’s UP Framework will help TransferWise to power its global network as it continues its expansion, and will enable the money transfer provider to add more payment types to its network. TransferWise is a UK fintech startup.

Based on a peer-to-peer model, the company offers international money transfers by matching up payments with those going in the opposite direction to minimise the money crossing borders, to the benefit of the customer. The partnership with ACI positions TransferWise for future growth as ACI’s UP Framework offers the scalability and flexibility needed to provide additional payments services.

60% of direct participants of the UK Faster Payments scheme currently use ACI’s Faster Payments solutions. The central infrastructure of UK Faster Payments uses ACI’s UP Framework for Immediate Payments. ACI is also actively engaged in other industry initiatives to drive real-time payments and global payments interoperability.

