ACI Worldwides Open API technology to support global ecommerce growth

New self-integration features will give card acquirers and alternative payment providers new flexibility layers in connecting to ACI’s eCommerce payments API.

The solution provides payments and integrated fraud prevention with extensive global connectivity to a network of more than 350 card acquirers and alternative payment methods. The RESTful open API is aimed to enable third parties to integrate with the network via certified self-integration, speeding up time-to-market and reducing development costs.

PagBrasil, an online payment processing service and gateway focused on the Brazilian market, first piloted the self-integration approach in late 2017. The developer-driven alternative to integrate into ACI’s network addresses the payments complexity of rapid-growth emerging markets, where selected partners retain control over timing and development resources.

