ACI Worldwide, Zelle to offer real-time payments for financial institutions

ACI provides connectivity to real-time payment networks from a single hub, allowing FIs to deploy real-time payments, while Zelle delivers a consumer experience built into both mobile banking apps and a Zelle stand-alone app.

ACI’s Universal Payments (UP) portfolio of solutions, including UP Real-time Payments and UP Immediate Payments, allows banks to manage real-time payments on their own convenience. Offered as a cloud service or on-premise, the UP solutions allows banks to enable real-time, open payments processing while optimising transaction costs.

Banks can implement the features required to enable the support for The Clearing House Real-Time Payments and Early Warning’s Zelle Network, including validation, verification, fraud and compliance, authorisation, liquidity and exception handling. The network connects the US financial institutions, enabling consumers to send fast person-to-person payments to nearly anyone with a US bank account. Funds are available directly in consumer bank accounts within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle.

