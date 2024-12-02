ACI Worldwide, Wundr team up to power cross-border payments

According to the press release, ACI’s ecommerce technology is integrating digital payments with multi-layered fraud management capabilities, giving Wundr a foundational platform upon which it can build a range of new products and services for mid-tier and large retailers, including instant settlement.

Therefore, through the feature, called UP eCommerce Payments, Wundr gains connectivity to hundreds of card acquirers and alternative payment methods, giving its customers access to a global network for cross-border payment processing and local acquiring. ACI’s solution is built using a platform-based, open payments architecture that is available via a single point of integration with a RESTful API.