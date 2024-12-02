ACI Worldwide, Worldpay to drive global acceptance of APMs

Worldpay accepts more than 300 payment types, and it will use ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution to broaden the number of Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) available in different regions across the globe, alongside speeding up time to market for merchants.

Moreover, the relationship will enable Worldpay to further deepen its commitment to innovation and the development of new strategic products and services.

ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments is an integrated payments gateway and risk management solution that gives merchants access to a global payments network for cross-border payment processing and local acquiring solutions, coupled with business intelligence tools and real-time fraud prevention capabilities.

ACI's UP eCommerce Payments is an integrated payments gateway and risk management solution that gives merchants access to a global payments network for cross-border payment processing and local acquiring solutions, coupled with business intelligence tools and real-time fraud prevention capabilities.

ACI's solution supports a variety of ways to pay across more than 160 countries; it is built using a platform-based, open payments architecture that is available via a single point of integration. Payments setup can be configured to suit clients' individual needs, without additional infrastructure costs or multiple integrations.