ACI Worldwide, Verifone partner for Auchan Group-based pan-European payments platform setup

Auchan relies on ACI’s omnichannel UP Retailer Payments solution as the foundation for its cross-border payments strategy. In addition, the ACI solution will integrate with Verifone’s VX 820 PIN pads and ‘payment as a service’ provision to manage all types of card and non-card transactions in-store.

The new payments platform will also be compliant with the nexo standards, a set of unified card payments standards that aim to drive interoperability across countries, championed by a growing number of retailers across Europe that want to roll them out in the near future.

The new platform is expected to go live later in 2016 across all Auchan stores in France, providing the ultimate shopping experience for consumers.

