ACI Worldwide, Vendo Services enable crypto payments

Vendo Services specialises in ecommerce, content platforms and emerging industries and is already an ACI customer, using the ACI Secure ecommerce solution to provide ecommerce capabilities to its merchant customers. Following this announcement, due to ACI’s strategic partnership with RocketFuel Blockchain, a global Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies payments solution provider, Vendo Services will be enabled to offer cryptocurrency processing capabilities for its merchant customers globally, providing over 127 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.





Details on what the partnership entails

Offering the RocketFuel Blockchain solution via a single integration, ACI Secure ecommerce enables merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrency payments without having processing fees applied. Furthermore, the solution offers bank transfers to merchants and their customers both online and in-store, using Android and IOS smart devices with QR codes or NFC capabilities.

As per information found in the press release, the interest in cryptocurrency payments when it comes to Vendo Services customers is on the rise, and the company expects the demand to have a significant increase over the years to come. Having this knowledge at its basis, the company believes that by enhancing their alternative payment methods portfolio to include cryptocurrency payment options offered by ACI will enable their merchant customer base to further their growth and future-proof their business.











ACI Secure ecommerce capabilities

A holistic payments orchestration platform, ACI Secure ecommerce combines an ecommerce payments gateway with real-time fraud management capabilities and advanced business intelligence tools. It includes ACI Mobile Commerce SDK, which enables merchants to offer a mobile checkout experience, the ACI Smart Engage mobile engagement platform, and ACI PayAfter, a buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering that connects customers to over 70 BNPL lenders.

When it comes to merchants, ACI Secure ecommerce is believed to bring forth the following benefits:

Instant access to a multitude of local and cross-border acquirers, card, mobile and digital payment methods;

Real-time multi-layered fraud management capabilities that enable merchants to maximise payment acceptance, while simultaneously minimising fraud and chargeback costs;

Access to all aggregate payments data in one single portal;

And payment and fraud management services’ orchestration to increase conversion and revenues.

A global provider of real-time payments software, ACI Worldwide offers secure and scalable software solutions that enable corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk, aiming to drive a real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.





