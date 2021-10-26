|
ACI Worldwide, RocketFuel Blockchain partner for crypto payments

Tuesday 26 October 2021 09:58 CET | News

ACI Worldwide has partnered with RocketFuel Blockchain, a provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to helpnetsecurity.com
ACI Secure eCommerce will offer RocketFuel’s solution via a single integration, enabling merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrency payments—with no processing fees. RocketFuel’s payment solution offers Bitcoin and more than 50 other cryptocurrencies. In addition, the solution provides bank transfers to merchants and their customers online and in-store using smart devices—both Android and IOS—with QR codes or NFC capabilities.

ACI’s Secure eCommerce solution with RocketFuel integration allows merchants to incorporate new payment methods into the mobile checkout, offering smarter payment choices for their customers, who are increasingly making purchases using cryptocurrencies. The single integration will update new cryptocurrencies as RocketFuel adopts them.

RocketFuel’s recently launched ‘Zero Fees for Life’ offer reportedly enables merchants to accept dozens of cryptocurrency payment types from customers without paying any processing fees for life. Supported by ACI Secure eCommerce, this initiative provides merchants with a payment gateway with zero crypto volatility.

ACI Secure eCommerce is a holistic platform that combines a payments gateway, real-time fraud prevention capabilities, and business intelligence tools. It reportedly provides merchants with access to an extensive global payments network and the confidence that their customers and transactions are protected against fraud.


More: Link


Keywords: ACI Worldwide, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, blockchain
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
