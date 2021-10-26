ACI Worldwide, RocketFuel Blockchain partner for crypto payments

ACI’s Secure eCommerce solution with RocketFuel integration allows merchants to incorporate new payment methods into the mobile checkout, offering smarter payment choices for their customers, who are increasingly making purchases using cryptocurrencies. The single integration will update new cryptocurrencies as RocketFuel adopts them.
RocketFuel’s recently launched ‘Zero Fees for Life’ offer reportedly enables merchants to accept dozens of cryptocurrency payment types from customers without paying any processing fees for life. Supported by ACI Secure eCommerce, this initiative provides merchants with a payment gateway with zero crypto volatility.
ACI Secure eCommerce is a holistic platform that combines a payments gateway, real-time fraud prevention capabilities, and business intelligence tools. It reportedly provides merchants with access to an extensive global payments network and the confidence that their customers and transactions are protected against fraud.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions