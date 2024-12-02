ACI Worldwide unveils ACI Speedpay for new digital bill payment solution





The ACI Speedpay Pulse survey found that email alerts are the most preferred form of bill notifications and reminders, however, there is increased preference for mobile text alerts. ACI Speedpay offers multiple notification methods such as text and email, and it enables companies to quickly communicate with their customers about payments on the device of their choice.

The solution’s new agent-IVR conference feature helps reduce PCI scope at call centres by enabling customer service representatives (CSRs) to conference customers in to enter payment details through the company’s interactive voice response (IVR) system. The customer’s entry of their payment card details is obfuscated from the CSR to facilitate security.