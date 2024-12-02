ACI Worldwide to update payment switching system for State Bank of India

SBI is India’s largest public sector bank, with a network of more than 22,000 branches spread across the country, as well as a presence in 32 countries around the world. Operating more than 58,000 ATMs, the bank is a long-time ACI customer, utilising its Retail Payments solution to acquire, authenticate, route, switch and authorise financial transactions across its ATM, POS and ecommerce channels.

The solution enables SBI’s ATM network to acquire Visa, Mastercard and RuPay cards, as well as manage ATM/POS authorizations. Transaction processing volumes frequently exceed 30 million transactions per day.

ACI’s enterprise-class Retail Payments solution is built on open service-oriented architecture for robust payments orchestration across multiple channels. The solution delivers 24x7x365 secure payment capabilities through its ‘active-active’ configuration and is currently used by 19 of the world’s top 20 banks.