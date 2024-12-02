ACI Worldwide to participate in Federal Reserve payments service pilot programme

The programme will support the development, testing, and adoption of the new service. The FedNow pilot programme will enable financial institutions across the US to provide secure real-time payment services to consumers and businesses.

ACI Worldwide will help shape the service’s features and functions, provide input into the overall user experience, ensure readiness for testing, and be the first to experience the FedNow service before its general availability. In the initial advisory phase, participant input will help to further define the service and adoption roadmap, industry readiness approaches, and overall real-time payments strategy.