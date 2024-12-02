ACI Worldwide supports Pay-In-Aisle launch of Co-op

The Co-operative Group (Co-op) is a UK-based convenience food retailer with more than 2,600 stores and fuel sites across the country.

The app will be launched across 30 Co-op food stores in England, Scotland, and Wales by early August 2019, utilising the Mobile Commerce SDK that is part of ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution. The app allows customers to scan products on their own device as they shop and when they have finished, product costs are deducted from their Apple Pay or Google Pay accounts. The technology sits alongside existing payment methods – including cashiers and self-scan tills.

As a strategic technology partner, ACI has supported the Co-op with the launch of several payments initiatives in recent years. The retailer uses ACI’s UP Merchant Payments solution for its card processing operations and to secure payments data of its customers through Point-2-Point Encryption (P2PE). ACI also runs a cloud-based wallet service for Co-op’s loyalty membership scheme.

