ACI Worldwide selected for 5-year partnership by Pay360 by Capita

The partnership extends Pay360 by Capita card acquiring capability from the UK and Europe, to growth markets in North and South America, the Middle East and Africa.

The integration with ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution will enable Pay360 merchants to connect with local acquirers in countries where they want to expand, assisting them in securing lower interchange and processing costs, and higher card authorisation rates.

Pay360 by Capita is one of the largest independent payment service providers (PSPs) based in the UK, offering services designed to improve how and where people receive payments. Operating in both the public and private sector, Pay360 services a wide array of clients ranging from government to blue chip retailers, and in 2016 processed over 225 million transactions valued at over GBP 9.5 billion.

Pay360 provides organisations of all sizes with adaptable payments services. It works with all face-to-face, digital and telephone payment channels to improve cash flow and sales, and enhance customer service.

