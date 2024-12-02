ACI Worldwide selected by PayPlug for its global expansion

PayPlug chose ACI to power its expansion because of the international reach offered via its network of more than 350 card acquirers and alternative payment methods. Through a single technical integration with ACI’s eCommerce payments gateway, PayPlug can access the locally-preferred payment methods that are necessary in both traditional desktop and mobile channels.

ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway was selected because of ACI’s network of payment methods and acquirers, as well as its RESTful open API. This complements the partners REST API, ensuring the transaction process for merchants.

PayPlug supports merchants with a set of tools that brings its PCI DSS Level 1 compliant solutions to a broader range of merchants across Europe.

The ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway, combined with integrated ACI ReD Shield real-time fraud prevention, forms the UP eCommerce Payments solution. The white-label solution powers payments for payment providers globally, utilising open API architecture.

