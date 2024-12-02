ACI Worldwide rolls out omnichannel payments capabilities for merchants

UP Merchant Payments solution is the result of ACI’s acquisition of technology assets from providers RevChip and TranSend, a team of developers focused on terminal payment applications and management platforms. These new capabilities aim to help ACI deliver merchants a mobile-first digital payment experience in-store.

The financial details of the RevChip and TranSend asset acquisition were not disclosed; the acquisition is not expected to be financially material to ACI in 2019.

