ACI Worldwide rolls out mobile wallet payment, loyalty capabilities

The new capabilities allow consumers to view bills from their Apple Wallet or Google Pay and make payments from their smartphones. The company unveiled these new capabilities in conjunction with its acquisition of Speedpay from Western Union. They are the result of the acquisition by ACI of Western Union’s Walletron business, which develops next-generation mobile wallet offerings.

Walletron delivers patented mobile wallet technology for iOS through Apple Wallet and for Android through Google Pay. In October 2018, ACI and Walletron announced a relationship enabling ACI’s clients to offer consumers the ability to view bills from the wallet feature on their smartphones and make payments within two clicks using ACI’s UP Bill Payment solution.

Walletron’s digital engagement technology – moBills – enables organisations to place bills, invoices, statements, compliance documents and other notifications directly into consumers’ hands through their mobile wallets native to both Android and Apple devices.

The financial details of the Walletron acquisition were not disclosed; according to the press release, the acquisition is not expected to be financially material to ACI.

