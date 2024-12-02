ACI Worldwide research reveals increase in June 2020 ecommerce sales

According to the press release, this is the largest year-over-year increase in sales since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March 2020. Moreover, the analysis also showed a continued increase (117%) in athletic, footwear, and sporting goods sales. Outdoor equipment was among the most popular purchase categories with an increase of 10% in June 2020 compared to an 8% increase in May 2020.

Furthermore, non-fraud chargebacks continued to see a steep increase (27%) in April 2020 – particularly in the airline industry, as consumers looked to secure refunds for unused airline tickets. Sectors continuing to experience a dramatic decline in purchase volume include travel (down 29%) and ticketing (down 94%), whereas the volume of purchases remains strong for gaming (up 70%) and retail (up 68%).

Additionally, driven by the gaming, DIY and digital sectors, global purchase volume increased by 15% from January to June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, whereas the average ticket price fell (from USD 116 in 2019 to USD 87 in 2020). Besides, purchase volume increased in all regions, with the EMEA region having the highest increase (up 39%), while the US had up 35%, and APAC up 25%.

Regarding fraud, for the period from January to June 2020, fraud attempts increased by 4.7% in value, while they decreased by 3.2% in volume. Fraud average ticket price increase from USD 161 in 2019 to USD 174 in 2020 – double the average ticket price for genuine purchases in 2020 (USD 87).