ACI Worldwide Report: global ecommerce transactions to increase by 23 per cent

As shoppers started preparing earlier for this year’s festive season, ecommerce transactions have increased by 6% in September alone, and it is expected that the trend will continue throughout the holidays, until January 2022.

The same report shows that the BNPL sector has shown a significant increase in the first half of 2021, increasing by 450% as opposed to the same period in 2020. BNPL is also responsible for online shoppers looking for higher value items, including big electronics and furniture, as clients now have various payment options with fixed monthly installments instead of applying for a bank credit.

Moreover, new payment methods and channels continue to expand, while the Buy Online, Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) sector almost doubled.

According to ACI Worldwide officials, merchants started offering discounts, deals, and promotions earlier in 2021 to stimulate global spending after the pandemic, which led most people starting their holiday shopping one month in advance.