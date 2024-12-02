ACI Worldwide reinforces support for UnionPay payments

As a result, ACI’s clearing solution, ACI Interchange, enables financial institutions and processors to support UnionPay transactions while extending infrastructure options to include IBM System AIX, which is in line with ACI’s consumer payments solution.

ACI Interchange supports incoming and outgoing clearing and settlement processes for transactions underpinned by EMV and magnetic stripe payment cards for the major international schemes, which has now been extended to include UnionPay.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 of the leading global retailers.

In recent news, ACI Worldwide was selected by Genesis Financial for its ACI Bill Payment Solutions, an electronic bill payment system, to enhance customer loan payments.