ACI Worldwide, Payworks to power global omni-commerce in the cloud

ACI’s front-end integration of Payworks technology extends the omni-channel functionalities of its UP Merchant Payments solution. The integration delivers a device-agnostic point of sale (POS) solution in the cloud, which is pre-certified with multiple card readers, processors and acquirers. The integration is assured through developer documentation.

Payworks’ integration into the ACI’s RESTful open API means that clients can benefit from a global payments network of more than 350 payment methods and acquirers. The white-label solution enables payment providers and merchants to brand their payments infrastructure as their own.

ACI Worldwide serves payment providers and merchants around the world with its UP Merchant Payments solution, an omni-channel payments solution that enables them to take control of their payments business by providing independence from third-party providers.