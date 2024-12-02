ACI Worldwide, PayPoint partner for payments innovation

PayPoint will utilise ACI Acquiring, a solution meant to deliver digital innovation and capabilities to accept both traditional and alternative payment methods. PayPoint makes life easier for millions of consumers daily with online and in-store payments solutions serving numerous organisations, from SMEs and convenience retailer partners to local authorities, multinational service providers, and ecommerce brands. The company’s retail network of more than 28,000 convenience stores across the UK is bigger than all banks, supermarkets, and Post Offices combined.

Against the backdrop of increasing demand for new digital payment methods and services, PayPoint is launching several services such as Counter Cash, which allows customers to withdraw cash and/or check their bank balance at a counter for free with no purchase necessary, from 1p to GBP 50. ACI will enable PayPoint to grow its business and consolidate its technology while unlocking new payment capabilities, the official press release concludes.

Click here to find out more about ACI Worldwide.