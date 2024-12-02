ACI Worldwide partners with RYVYL EU





As per the information detailed in the press release, the collaboration between ACI Worldwide and RYVYL EU intends to assist merchants operating across CEE in expanding their revenues through increasing transaction conversion rates. As an EU-regulated electronic money institution, RYVYL EU provides services that are fully compliant with the standards of the Bulgarian National Bank and EU directives, as well as Mastercard, Visa, and Union Pay regulations. With its global footprint and its portfolio of services, the company offers complete payment solutions by providing acquiring, payment, and prepaid services, catering to merchants from various industries.











ACI Worldwide - RYVYL EU collaboration objectives

Through this partnership, RYVYL EU is set to board its ecommerce merchants and PSP customers onto the ACI Payments Orchestration Platform, allowing them to orchestrate payments leveraging a single solution, platform, and API integration for optimal conversion rates at a decreased operational cost. Moreover, the migration is set to enable merchants and PSPs to offer customers a more simplified and secure customer journey. According to RYVYL EU’s officials, the collaboration with ACI Worldwide underlines the company’s commitment to advancing the technology in the payment processing industry. By joining forces, the two companies intend to significantly improve the customer experience for merchants and PSPs, while supporting RYVYL EU’s growth strategy in the merchant-acquiring domain.



Furthermore, ACI Worldwide’s scalable Payments Orchestration Platform focuses on enabling organisations of all sizes to enhance the customer experience, maximise payment conversions, and allow additional payment types and technology enhancements. Also, the solution optimises the cost of conducting business in a complex environment overloaded with regulations and varying operating rules. Representatives from ACI Worldwide underlined that the company’s Payment Orchestration Platform aims to allow merchants to have a strategic approach to orchestrating payments. The platform intends to simplify the process of managing multiple payment providers, acquirers and banks, enabling merchants to provide a streamlined customer experience, increase revenues and drive business growth.





ACI Worldwide’s past developments