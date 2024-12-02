ACI Worldwide partners with comforte AG





PCI DSS v3.2.1 will be retired on March 31, 2024, as it will underscore the need for businesses and companies to act swiftly and comply with v4.0 until it comes into full effect on March 31, 2025.

Real-time payments software ACI Worldwide and provider of data-centric security solutions comforte AG will focus on offering customers the needed tools and features to meet the new Payment Cards Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) v4.0 standard. In addition, the collaboration will enable ACI Worldwide to use comforte AG’s data-centric security suite of products, which were tested to be compatible with ACI’s service portfolio.







More information on the partnership

The PCI DSS represents a global standard that was developed in order to provide a baseline of technical and operational requirements, designed to protect sensitive payments data and information. The new version that is set to be implemented in 2025 will fortify core security principles, while also delivering more flexibility and guidance to improve the manner in which organisations secure account data.

In order to adhere to the new PCI DSS v4.0 standards, companies will need not only to meet the compliance requirements but also focus on the acceleration of payment modernisation. The standard will prioritise the process of offering opportunities for optimised payment experiences, while also enabling the safe adoption of emerging technologies and bolstering protection against cyber threats and fraud.

In addition, the PCI DSS v4.0 requirements for data security at rest move beyond the disk-level encryption to security within applications. comforte AG’s Data Security Platform meets this requirement by incorporating a protection layer within applications that are aimed to buffer for tokenisation or encryption of sensitive data. By using standard-based data encryption, marking, and tokenisation, the Data Security Platform was developed in order to provide granular audit and control for regulatory compliance, without affecting service levels or compromising its overall efficiency.

Throughout this strategic deal, ACI Worldwide and comforte AG are expected to combine their expertise and proven solutions in order to facilitate optimised and secure transactions across diverse platforms. This will take place while giving users the possibility to streamline the compliance process and achieve their overall security objectives as well.

Furthermore, ACI Worldwide and comforte AG will continue the commitment to provide clients with a high level of safety and fraud protection, while making sure that it will meet the increasing security demand in the dynamic payment landscape. Customers will be enabled to benefit from optimised data safety and privacy, while also maintaining usability for analysis and accelerating business processes.



