ACI Worldwide participates at Sibos, a SWIFT annual conference

The payments industry is preparing for massive change, with Europes SEPA and The Clearing House (US) launching in 2017 – validating the need to move from batch-based to real-time systems. PSD2 will be effective by 2018, so banks and technology providers are adapting their systems to compete in the transition to open, digital and real-time banking.

Immediate payments, open APIs and blockchain technology continue to drive change, and with Universal Payments, ACI is delivering solutions for financial institutions, payment service providers and financial intermediaries to address the challenges of a rapidly evolving payments ecosystem.

At Sibos, ACI experts will provide insight into immediate payments, open APIs, real-time hubs and other industry developments.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.