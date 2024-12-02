ACI Worldwide, National Bank of Kuwait partner for SWIFT gpi service

Due to this agreement, the bank’s customers will benefit from same day transfer and use of funds.

NBK, a long-time ACI customer, joined a growing global gpi community that currently includes nearly 300 banks. SWIFT gpi has become the new standard in global payments, with member banks able to send and receive funds to anyone. With the new integration, NBK aims to strengthen its position and develop new services for customers.

ACI Worldwide, the first certified vendor of SWIFT gpi solutions and a SWIFT partner for more than twenty years, enables banks around the world to take advantage of real-time, cross-border payment opportunities with a direct connection into the SWIFT central database to monitor inbound and outbound gpi transactions.

