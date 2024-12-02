ACI Worldwide, Mastercard to advance new payment solutions for customers

They will initially collaborate to offer best-in-class central infrastructure, payments localisation, and access solutions to central banks, scheme operators, financial institutions, PSPs, and other organisations launching real-time payments initiatives.

The real-time account-to-account payments market continues to expand. Prime Time for Real-Time – a recent study analysing global real-time, account-to-account payment volumes, and forecasts across 30 global markets – projects a CAGR of 23.4% from 2019 to 2024. While existing schemes around the world are adding new participants and value-added services, additional country and regional schemes are launching each year, including more than 20 schemes in varying planning stages.

With a complementary real-time payments vision, the combination of Mastercard’s central infrastructure and ACI’s payments access and real-time message transformation technology delivers a streamlined end-to-end offering. The new joint solution aims to provide: deployment options that range from a fully managed service in the cloud to supporting on-premise software for government, central bank, and system operator-owned platforms; digital services such as Request to Pay, proxy services, and biller services.

In recent news, ACI Worldwide also announced that it powers approximately 75% of the real-time payments that take place in Hungary. The announcement was made after the successful launch of the country’s domestic real-time scheme.