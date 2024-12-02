ACI Worldwide launches text-to-pay e-billing solution

Through an alliance with US-based Solutions by Text, ACI will provide organisations with the ability to receive payments via SMS. Integrating Solutions by Text’s software with ACI’s UP Bill Payments will provide customers with pay-by-text options, increasing on-time payments.

Organisations that are using ACI’s current version of UP Bill Payments will benefit from this integration. By integrating ACI’s UP Bill Payments solution with the Pay-by-Text software from Solutions by Text, organisations in the consumer finance, healthcare, higher education, government, and insurance industries can provide their customers with a personalised payment experience all while being fully compliant with industry regulation.